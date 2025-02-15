Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Decreases Holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HYLS. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 472.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 38,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

HYLS opened at $41.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.63. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $40.12 and a 1 year high of $42.55.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a $0.215 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

