Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Lowers Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB reduced its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 95.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTW. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $320.40 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $245.04 and a 1 year high of $334.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.19. The company has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -320.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $8.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.01 by $0.12. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -352.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WTW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $352.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $278.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $378.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.08.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

See Also

