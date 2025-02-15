Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Makes New Investment in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 857 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRST. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 263.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Down 0.4 %

TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $33.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $634.55 million, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.22 and its 200 day moving average is $33.79. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $25.83 and a twelve month high of $38.89.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Dividend Announcement

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 18.56%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 56.03%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

(Free Report)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.