Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Raises Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 337.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 74,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 228,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,018,000 after acquiring an additional 122,000 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.07.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 1.5 %

OLLI opened at $108.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.50 and its 200-day moving average is $99.98. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $120.03.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $517.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $717,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 54,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $5,944,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,275,008. The trade was a 52.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,771 shares of company stock valued at $9,650,832. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.