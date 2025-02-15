Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Reduces Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB cut its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Loews were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in L. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Loews by 240.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Loews by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L stock opened at $82.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.56 and its 200 day moving average is $81.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.83. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $72.91 and a 1-year high of $88.29.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 9.70%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 3.32%.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 3,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $320,710.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles M. Diker sold 1,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $99,507.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,437.98. This represents a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,370 shares of company stock worth $1,055,627 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

