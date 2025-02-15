Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Trims Stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB reduced its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 89.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,546 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of M. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 11,276 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 619.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upgraded Macy’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Macy’s from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of M opened at $15.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.67. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 2.05.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

