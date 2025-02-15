Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 40.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,747,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,533,000 after purchasing an additional 506,593 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 284,590.0% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 284,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,246,000 after purchasing an additional 284,590 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 133.1% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 409,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,985,000 after purchasing an additional 233,754 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 476,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,238,000 after purchasing an additional 114,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 221.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 148,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,584,000 after acquiring an additional 102,115 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WH opened at $109.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.29 and its 200-day moving average is $90.51. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.67 and a 12 month high of $110.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 51.79%. Equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.30.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising, Hotel Management, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

