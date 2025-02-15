Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys 34,291 Shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 236.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,291 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amentum were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Amentum during the fourth quarter worth about $793,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amentum during the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amentum during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amentum by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amentum during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMTM opened at $19.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.38 and a one year high of $34.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.67.

Amentum ( NYSE:AMTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.81 per share, with a total value of $2,081,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 620,893 shares in the company, valued at $12,920,783.33. This trade represents a 19.20 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 18.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMTM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Amentum in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Amentum in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Amentum in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

