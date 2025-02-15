Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,850 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 343.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $10.30 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.15.

In other news, Director David Randall Winn sold 290,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $3,213,383.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,266,807 shares in the company, valued at $14,010,885.42. The trade was a 18.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $53,926.98. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 118,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,435.59. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $10.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $18.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 341.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.01.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

