Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLKB. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 42.0% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Blackbaud by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Blackbaud by 190.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the third quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP increased its position in Blackbaud by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $133,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,123 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,385.58. The trade was a 6.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 9,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $835,384.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 344,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,323,682.27. The trade was a 2.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,204 shares of company stock worth $2,909,997 over the last ninety days. 1.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackbaud Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB opened at $79.88 on Friday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $88.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.03 and a 200-day moving average of $80.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 78.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Baird R W cut Blackbaud from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird cut Blackbaud from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.67.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

