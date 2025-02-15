Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,939,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,438,000 after acquiring an additional 279,676 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in Match Group by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 38,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 17,261 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,090,000. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Match Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 652,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,327,000 after buying an additional 31,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Match Group by 330.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 328,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after buying an additional 252,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Match Group

In other news, Director Stephen Bailey sold 801 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $25,319.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,900.78. The trade was a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $34.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.67. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $38.84. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.45.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.22). Match Group had a net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 574.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 19% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Match Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Match Group’s payout ratio is 37.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.68.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

