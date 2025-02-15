Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Crane NXT alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Crane NXT from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Crane NXT Price Performance

CXT stock opened at $59.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.36. Crane NXT, Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.89 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 12.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane NXT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Crane NXT’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Crane NXT Profile

(Free Report)

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.