Yousif Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 13.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 6.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 349,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,236,000 after acquiring an additional 20,028 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 211.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 159,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 108,345 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,357,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,101,000 after acquiring an additional 27,552 shares during the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Four Corners Property Trust Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $27.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.23. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 7.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FCPT shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FCPT

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.