Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AZZ were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in AZZ by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 3,790.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its stake in AZZ by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 15,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in AZZ by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of AZZ by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZZ opened at $97.82 on Friday. AZZ Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.59 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 66.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.60.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $403.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.30 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently 45.95%.

AZZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital upgraded AZZ to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price target on AZZ from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of AZZ from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of AZZ in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AZZ presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

