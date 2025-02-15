Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 444 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,044 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 189.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,309,000 after acquiring an additional 53,252 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 44.9% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 50,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 15,750 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 111.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 79,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 42,101 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,747,000 after acquiring an additional 17,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter worth $592,000. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $72.07 on Friday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $67.16 and a 52 week high of $112.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.77 and its 200-day moving average is $76.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Synaptics news, insider Ken Rizvi purchased 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.15 per share, with a total value of $248,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,614.50. This represents a 14.98 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Vikram Gupta sold 411 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $33,549.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,095.85. This represents a 1.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

