Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 444 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,044 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 189.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,309,000 after acquiring an additional 53,252 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 44.9% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 50,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 15,750 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 111.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 79,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 42,101 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,747,000 after acquiring an additional 17,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter worth $592,000. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.
Synaptics Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $72.07 on Friday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $67.16 and a 52 week high of $112.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.77 and its 200-day moving average is $76.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.45.
Insider Activity
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.25.
View Our Latest Report on SYNA
About Synaptics
Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Synaptics
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- NVIDIA’s Hidden AI Play: The Truth Behind Its WeRide Investment
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Up 50% in January, Twilio’s Pullback Is the Time to Buy
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Watch These 3 Stocks—High Short Interest and Big Upside Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.