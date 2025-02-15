Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Receives $89.10 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.10.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 83,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $7,189,884.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total value of $307,312.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,158,740.44. The trade was a 3.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 382,242 shares of company stock valued at $31,230,938 in the last quarter. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. FMR LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,727,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,694,000 after acquiring an additional 282,645 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $751,908,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,538,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,237,000 after purchasing an additional 373,509 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,385,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,717 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,106,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,853,000 after purchasing an additional 134,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $85.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.03. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $55.06 and a 12-month high of $92.80.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

