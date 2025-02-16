1,103 Shares in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Bought by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 7.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.3% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $323.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $356.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.69. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $230.00 and a 12-month high of $393.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 17.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John C. Watts sold 622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total value of $215,865.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,237.60. This trade represents a 10.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 8,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.87, for a total transaction of $2,875,205.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,494,977.35. The trade was a 17.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 116 shares of company stock valued at $35,278 and sold 23,064 shares valued at $8,157,322. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CW shares. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $334.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.86.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

