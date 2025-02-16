12,900 Shares in Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE) Bought by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NNE. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $602,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the 4th quarter worth $874,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently commented on NNE shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Nano Nuclear Energy from $39.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.
Nano Nuclear Energy Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NNE opened at $32.49 on Friday. Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $48.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.55 and its 200 day moving average is $21.00.
Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Nano Nuclear Energy Profile
NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
