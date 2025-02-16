16,144 Shares in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Purchased by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned 0.09% of Cooper-Standard as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPS. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cooper-Standard in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Cooper-Standard by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 16,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $574,000. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

NYSE:CPS opened at $13.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average of $14.35. The firm has a market cap of $234.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.78. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $19.52.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.22).

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.

