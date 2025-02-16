25,000 Shares in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alector during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Alector by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Alector by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 7,395 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Alector by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 165,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 8,581 shares during the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALEC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Alector from $35.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alector in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Alector from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Alector from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alector currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

In other Alector news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 52,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $131,473.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,507,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,317,826.48. This represents a 2.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Kenkare-Mitra sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $66,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 565,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,341.80. This represents a 4.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,161 shares of company stock valued at $239,806. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ALEC stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.61. Alector, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.58.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

