5,835 Shares in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Purchased by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedrus LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $309,000. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,629,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,963,460,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 13,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 59,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF stock opened at $49.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.45. The company has a market cap of $997.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.64. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $54.35.

About Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

