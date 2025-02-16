7,182 Shares in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,182 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 15.6% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UBS. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE:UBS opened at $33.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.16. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $35.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.51.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). UBS Group had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 2.1%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.13%.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

