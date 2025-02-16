Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 66.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,202,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479,995 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $29,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 772.4% in the third quarter. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 41,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 36,875 shares during the period. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after buying an additional 12,261 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 217,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,010,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 19,177 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Wealthcare LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Wealthcare LLC now owns 1,112,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,016,000 after acquiring an additional 583,225 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.71.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

