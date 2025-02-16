Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 96,697 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $30,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,459,000 after purchasing an additional 45,566 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 41.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $386,168,000 after buying an additional 314,004 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 597,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $210,869,000 after acquiring an additional 30,931 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 12.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 460,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,978,000 after acquiring an additional 50,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 419,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,492,000 after acquiring an additional 152,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on UTHR shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $319.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.08.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $370.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.61 and a fifty-two week high of $417.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 26,209 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $9,781,722.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,134.22. This trade represents a 83.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.37, for a total value of $2,882,649.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,743,122.70. This represents a 17.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,864 shares of company stock valued at $44,516,965. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.