Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $29.23 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,420 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $29,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 16,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 18,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $2,102,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Blackstone from $168.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Blackstone from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE BX opened at $165.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.82 and a twelve month high of $200.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.28.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.77%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

