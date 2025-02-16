Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $30.46 Million Stock Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 57.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,608 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.65% of Boot Barn worth $30,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 18,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,786 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,699,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 340,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,702,000 after buying an additional 163,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Williams Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on Boot Barn from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Boot Barn from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Boot Barn from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.58.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO John Hazen sold 6,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total value of $965,456.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,282.26. This trade represents a 61.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BOOT opened at $137.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.41 and its 200-day moving average is $147.65. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.67 and a 12-month high of $176.64.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 9.36%. Equities analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

