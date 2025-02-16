Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,699 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $30,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 93.2% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.47.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $143.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $196.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.51 and a twelve month high of $183.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

