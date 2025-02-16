Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Caitlin John LLC

Caitlin John LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Caitlin John LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,902,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 18,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $185.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.66 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $217.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $232.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.62.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total transaction of $270,787.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,606,723.84. The trade was a 6.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.80, for a total value of $284,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,142,195.20. This represents a 6.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,529 shares of company stock valued at $16,600,078. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

