Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Increased by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.0% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $43,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301,946 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.74.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at $114,459,618.09. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,848 shares of company stock valued at $11,368,639 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $228.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $228.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.29%. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

