Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,290 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.2% of Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301,946 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $228.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.30. The company has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $212.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.74.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at $114,459,618.09. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,848 shares of company stock worth $11,368,639. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

