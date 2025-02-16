Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,219 Shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TORM were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMD. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TORM by 39.5% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TORM in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,359,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TORM by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in TORM by 1,166.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in TORM by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TORM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMD opened at $19.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.24. TORM plc has a 1 year low of $17.77 and a 1 year high of $40.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of TORM from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

About TORM

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

