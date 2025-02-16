Apollon Wealth Management LLC Invests $66,000 in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,645 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,520,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 87.5% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 853,854 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 398,413 shares during the period. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $1,545,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 992.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 262,159 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 238,159 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 481.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 156,979 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 129,979 shares during the period.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of HIX opened at $4.41 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $4.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.38.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Announces Dividend

Western Asset High Income Fund II Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a yield of 13.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

