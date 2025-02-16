Apollon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 262.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 6,690.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CF. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector underperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.43.

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF stock opened at $82.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.13 and a 12-month high of $98.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.98.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CF Industries news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,077,640. This trade represents a 2.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $635,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,314.58. The trade was a 23.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,389 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,425. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

