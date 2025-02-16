Apollon Wealth Management LLC Makes New $98,000 Investment in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 203.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 34.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 59.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HE opened at $10.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.60. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $18.19.

HE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

