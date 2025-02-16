Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Stock Position Raised by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Assurant alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIZ. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 11,480.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 464,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,460,000 after acquiring an additional 460,937 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,430,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $284,730,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,630,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,163,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,392,000 after acquiring an additional 65,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of AIZ opened at $202.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.71 and its 200-day moving average is $202.91. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.12 and a 12 month high of $230.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Assurant Announces Dividend

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.83. Assurant had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Equities analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 22.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AIZ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIZ

Assurant Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.