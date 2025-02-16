Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Buys 7,336 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.0% of Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $22,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $108.17 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $100.60 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.78 and its 200 day moving average is $114.73. The company has a market cap of $475.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

