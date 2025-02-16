Beacon Financial Group Boosts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,693 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Tesla were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $2,236,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $1,180,000. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,028 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,703,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.43, for a total value of $2,481,010.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $37,226,491.76. This represents a 6.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total transaction of $39,792,803.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,095,100. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 523,386 shares of company stock worth $195,995,200 over the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $355.84 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 174.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $406.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.