Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $231.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.96.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $137.33 on Thursday. Biogen has a 52 week low of $128.51 and a 52 week high of $238.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of -0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. Biogen had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 14.98%. On average, analysts expect that Biogen will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 640.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

