Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given New $265.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $298.00 to $265.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $251.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $137.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of -0.08. Biogen has a twelve month low of $128.51 and a twelve month high of $238.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.26.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. Biogen had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 640.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

