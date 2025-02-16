Brookline Capital Management Weighs in on CRSP Q1 Earnings

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann anticipates that the company will earn ($0.74) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.08) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.63) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.95 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.51 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $9.80 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $45.40 EPS.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 118.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $49.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.10. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.67. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $36.52 and a 12-month high of $91.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 13,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,002,854. This represents a 7.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

