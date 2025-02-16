Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 15,763 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,763 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.5% of Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in Alphabet by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 26,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,105,000 after buying an additional 7,171 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 64,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,130,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 85,663 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elm3 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,761,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $3,975,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,061,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,259,266.02. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.62, for a total value of $3,239,868.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,981 shares in the company, valued at $8,471,620.22. The trade was a 27.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,529 shares of company stock valued at $16,600,078 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $185.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.85 and a 200-day moving average of $175.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.66 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Alphabet from $232.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Alphabet from $232.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

