Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IREN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $9.50) on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Iris Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie raised their price target on Iris Energy from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Iris Energy from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iris Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

Iris Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Iris Energy stock opened at $13.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99. Iris Energy has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $15.92.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. Iris Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Iris Energy will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iris Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its holdings in Iris Energy by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iris Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Iris Energy by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,605,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,938,000 after buying an additional 576,726 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Iris Energy by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 49,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 27,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 457,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 190,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Company Profile

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

