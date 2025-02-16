Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Stock Position Lowered by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. EULAV Asset Management grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 161,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,991,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $432.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $284.57 and a 12 month high of $445.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $410.19 and its 200-day moving average is $395.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.56. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

In related news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total value of $192,208.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,761.11. This trade represents a 16.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mike Spanos purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $396.76 per share, for a total transaction of $198,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,765.72. This trade represents a 19.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $451.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $403.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.00.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

