Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 8.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 71,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 90.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 91.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 46,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,091,000 after acquiring an additional 22,451 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 390.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 162.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Cavco Industries stock opened at $538.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $476.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.46. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $331.08 and a 52 week high of $544.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $2.01. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 16.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $422.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective (up previously from $480.00) on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cavco Industries

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cavco Industries news, Director Susan L. Blount sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.70, for a total transaction of $353,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,741.20. The trade was a 20.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jack S. Brandom sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.00, for a total value of $538,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,688. The trade was a 45.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,619 shares of company stock worth $2,857,395. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cavco Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.