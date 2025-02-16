Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Holdings Cut by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Centene alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Centene by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Centene by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Centene by 5.5% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Centene by 0.3% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 88,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Centene from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Centene from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas Greco acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,712.75. This represents a 736.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.86 per share, with a total value of $294,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,780. This trade represents a 27.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 23,693 shares of company stock worth $1,409,954. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CNC opened at $56.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $55.03 and a 1-year high of $81.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.54.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. Centene had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $40.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.