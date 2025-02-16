Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stock Position Decreased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,166 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Centene by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 588.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $56.87 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $55.03 and a 1-year high of $81.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.08 and its 200-day moving average is $66.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $40.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.78 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 2.03%. Centene’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Greco bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,712.75. This represents a 736.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director H James Dallas acquired 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.01 per share, with a total value of $99,903.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,903.93. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 23,693 shares of company stock worth $1,409,954 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Centene from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Centene from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Centene from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.92.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

