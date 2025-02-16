Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.4% of Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SMART Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares during the period. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 23,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 253,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,814,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16,185.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 169,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,521,000 after buying an additional 168,004 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $276.61 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $176.15 and a 52-week high of $279.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.05 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on JPM. Barclays raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.78.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

