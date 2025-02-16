Certuity LLC Has $11.10 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Certuity LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.2% of Certuity LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. HSBC cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $108.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $100.60 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.78 and its 200 day moving average is $114.73.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.