Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) Price Target Raised to $133.00

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EXE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.18.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EXE stock opened at $105.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $69.12 and a 52 week high of $109.47. The stock has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 65.02 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.56.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, Director Catherine A. Kehr sold 43,623 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $4,343,978.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,915.58. The trade was a 89.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

