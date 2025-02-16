Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,830,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,439,000 after buying an additional 24,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,839,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,093,000 after buying an additional 28,019 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,176,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,646,000 after buying an additional 41,206 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,714,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,208,000 after buying an additional 17,931 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,462,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,369,000 after buying an additional 18,262 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Commercial Metals from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Commercial Metals from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.33.

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $52.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.20, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $64.53.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.86%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

